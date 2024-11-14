GloRilla Finally Reveals Her Rumored Pregnancy... For A T-Pain-Assisted "I LUV HER" Music Video

Raise your hand if you saw this coming from twenty miles away.

GloRilla recently released her new album GLORIOUS and engaged with a fresh new social media narrative because of it: is she pregnant? She spoke on the topic through various songs from the project, and also debuted some baby bump pictures with actor Da'Vinchi that sent fans plenty of conflicting signals. Still, a lot of fans knew what was coming: a music video was bound to show up any day now to explain why the Memphis femcee leaned into this so hard. Sure enough, we just got the new "I LUV HER" visuals with T-Pain, which shows Glo and Vinchi in a wholesome relationships that ends in marriage and a pregnancy. She may have fooled some fans, but others saw it coming from a mile away.

Regardless of whether you believed these rumors or not, the music video for "I LUV HER" is still very well-made and adorable, and a neat little narrative twist also leaves you pretty satisfied by the end. Elsewhere, GloRilla is still debating her physical transformations online, but in ways that don't relate to a fake baby bump. Instead, it's about fans wondering whether or not she got a BBL, rumors that she clapped back at with hilarious force.

GloRilla's "I LUV HER" Music Video With T-Pain: Watch

Still, other GloRilla statements – particularly about relationship topics – have some fans thinking that the narrative in the "I LUV HER" music video might become reality soon if she gets her way. "Single & celibate until God send me my husband," she expressed on Twitter recently, which started a debate around what that word really means. Regardless, it does suggest that the 25-year-old would rather hunker down on a relationship right now than mess around. Maybe she's just trying to manifest with this new visual treatment.