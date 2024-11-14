GloRilla Ruthlessly Clowns Fan Who Predicts She Will Get BBL Surgery

The rapper is always ready.

GloRilla is ready for the smoke. The rapper has no problem mocking fans who make inconsiderate comments online. She proved it on November 13. GloRilla posted a video of herself working out, and followers flocked to the comment section to praise the rapper's work ethic. One fan, however, took a different approach. They suggested that GloRilla is gearing up to get a BBL surgery, and the rapper clapped back with a hilarious response.

"Yeah, she bouta pop out with a bbl," the fan tweeted out. GloRilla then quote tweeted the fan and raised a few questions about how she would do that. "B*tch where exactly ima get da fat from," she asked. "My a*s to put it back in my a*s?" GloRilla has been open about her figure, and the importance that she puts on staying fit. It's one of the main reasons she doesn't want to get pregnant. She told Charlamagne tha God that would prefer to have kids via surrogate so that she could maintain her grueling physical routine. "I just don’t want to actually have a baby," she explained. "All my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, 'Nah, I don’t want to go through that.'"

GloRilla Has Repeatedly Dealt With BBL Rumors

GloRilla's appearance was also the subject of intense speculation in October. The rapper posted a photo of herself sporting a baby bump, which absolutely blew the minds of fans. Some were perplexed that she would have a child after claiming she didn't want to. Others were confused as to how she promoted her new album while concealing said pregnancy. In the end, the whole thing proved to be trolling. GloRilla is not pregnant, and won't be anytime soon, if her statement is to be taken as gospel.

GloRilla's back-and-forth with a fan was not the first time she's had to contend with BBL rumors. A few days earlier, the rapper took to Twitter and wrote: "Everybody thought I had a bbl last night." This is very much a recurring point of discussion for the rapper. Based on what she had to say about it, though, it doesn't seem like something that GloRilla is going to be getting done in the future.