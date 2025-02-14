GloRilla Reveals The Type of "Shots" She Took To Get Her New Curves

GloRilla had social media buzzing after playfully addressing rumors about her figure. On Thursday, February 13, the rapper shared a lighthearted response to speculation that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). In a video posted to her Instagram Story, GloRilla acknowledged the ongoing chatter about her body. “I keep hearing all these BBL allegations,” she said before clarifying the secret behind her curves. “I didn’t get a BBL, but I did get some discipline shots. Had them inserted right here and right here,” she added, pointing to her temples. “They just float through my brain. That’s how you get a fat ass—just a few shots of discipline.”

This isn’t the first time GloRilla has shut down plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this month, she posted gym photos in response to the speculation. “Y’all keep saying I got a BBL,” she wrote. “I must be doing something right.” With humor and confidence, GloRilla continues to set the record straight—on her own terms. The rap star has always prided herself on having a "natural body." She frequently admires her "big" butt.

GloRilla's BBL Rumors

Fans would flood social media with mixed reactions to GloRilla's latest visual. In love with her body, an Instagram user commented, "I love Glo, this girl shows herself in the gym daily, I’m sure she’s eating for gains too! Some ppl really work for their bodies.” Another fan added: “I love this. Let’s promote more DISCIPLINE SHOTS.” Mocking GloRilla, an Instagram user commented, “In right HUR and right HUR…..just a FRU shots of discipline."