GloRilla Puts Out A.P.B. On Teary-Eyed Unc In Viral Video To Join Her On Glorious Tour

GloRilla asked her fans for help finding an elder fan going viral right now after recorded crying over the rap star. The man know by social media as “Unc” is seen crying while listening to the Glo and T-Pain collaboration, “I Luv Her.” Big Glo caught wind of the viral clip and invited Unc to her upcoming The Glorious Tour. In a Instagram story featuring the clip, the rap star wrote, “Awww way unc come to a tour stop.” Fans have began searching for Unc to extend the invite for Big Glo.

“I Luv Her” is a song that had other artists record a track with T-Pain on the hook. Dallas rapper Erica Banks shared her version of the track shortly after Glo’s album released. The collaboration quickly became a fan-favorite. The video co-stars BMF actor Da’Vinchi. T-Pain also appears in the visual as Da’Vinchi’s friend and narrator. The track resembles 2000s nostalgia.

Why Is Unc Crying Over GloRilla?