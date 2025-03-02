GloRilla Puts Out A.P.B. On Teary-Eyed Unc In Viral Video To Join Her On Glorious Tour

GloRilla asked her fans for help finding an elder fan going viral right now after recorded crying over the rap star. The man know by social media as “Unc” is seen crying while listening to the Glo and T-Pain collaboration, “I Luv Her.” Big Glo caught wind of the viral clip and invited Unc to her upcoming The Glorious Tour. In a Instagram story featuring the clip, the rap star wrote, “Awww way unc come to a tour stop.” Fans have began searching for Unc to extend the invite for Big Glo.
“I Luv Her” is a song that had other artists record a track with T-Pain on the hook. Dallas rapper Erica Banks shared her version of the track shortly after Glo’s album released. The collaboration quickly became a fan-favorite. The video co-stars BMF actor Da’Vinchi. T-Pain also appears in the visual as Da’Vinchi’s friend and narrator. The track resembles 2000s nostalgia.
Why Is Unc Crying Over GloRilla?
GloRilla is set to take center stage with The Glorious Tour, her first headlining concert series in support of her debut album, Glorious (2024). The tour launches on March 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City and spans 23 dates across North America. It culminates at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025, marking a milestone in her career. Joining her on select dates are Real Boston Richey and Queen Key, adding to the tour’s dynamic energy. Fans can expect electrifying performances that showcase GloRilla’s commanding stage presence and signature sound. With a lineup that blends raw lyricism and club-ready anthems, each show promises an unforgettable experience.
Her album Glorious cements her growing influence in hip-hop. Featuring collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, the project highlights her range. Upon its release, the album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200, solidifying her place among rap’s rising stars. Tickets for The Glorious Tour are available now on all concert providers.
