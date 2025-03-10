Hollon Glo!: GloRilla Finds Her Center After Preventing Slip-N-Fall On Stage At Houston's The Glorious Tour

GloRilla embarked on the Texas run of her anticipated The Glorious Tour this week. The Memphis rap star almost took a tumble during her enterance at the Houston show that was caught on video and went viral. Glo caught herself before the fall and allowed herself a moment to regroup and proceed with the show. Fans welcomes her in the stadium with thunderous screams as she proceed to perform her hits.

Beyond promoting the album, the tour symbolized GloRilla’s ascent in the industry. Headlining her own tour reinforced her growth from viral sensation to a full-fledged star commanding sold-out venues. March will be a big month for GloRilla, including a high-profile performance during NCAA's March Madness basketball tournment. Big Glo will be a co-feature with chart-topping rap star Future, who will perform his classic, "March Madness." Glo's NCAA perofrmance surrounding the nationwide tour.

The Glorious Tour

GloRilla’s Glorious album and The Glorious Tour are deeply intertwined, with the tour serving as both a celebration and a strategic extension of the project’s impact. Released in 2024, Glorious marked a defining moment in GloRilla’s career, showcasing her evolution as an artist while reinforcing her signature Memphis sound. The album featured high-energy anthems, introspective tracks, and collaborations with some of hip-hop’s biggest names, solidifying her place as one of rap’s rising stars.