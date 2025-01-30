GloRilla Announces Massive 2025 U.S. Tour To Support New Album "GLORIOUS"

GloRilla is finally celebrating the release of her 2024 album GLORIOUS with a proper United States tour. It has support from Real Boston Richey and Queen Key. Moreover, the trek will begin at Oklahoma City on March 5. Then, it will run for about a month up until Glo's closing Oakland show on April 16. However, she won't perform in her hometown of Memphis in this initial run. Fortunately, the team will reportedly add a Tennessee date later down the line. In any case, presale tickets are now live on the femcee's website (find more info here) and the general sale goes live tomorrow (Friday, January 31) at 12PM local time.
Furthermore, you can find the full list of GloRIlla's 2025 tour dates by scrolling further down below. This also joins some other big moments for her this year, including slots at both the Dreamville Festival and both Coachella weekends plus two Grammy nominations this year for "Yeah Glo!," which is up for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
GloRilla's GLORIOUS Tour
Meanwhile, GloRilla recently enjoyed her SNL debut alongside host Dave Chappelle and the rest of the cast and crew. It made for a pretty fun time. She also gave back to her high school to spread some Christmas cheer over the winter and continues to tease big collaborations and career developments. Therefore, we can't wait to see what this tour brings us.
March 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
March 6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
March 7 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
March 9 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Auditorium
March 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial
March 12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
March 13 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum
March 14 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
March 19 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
March 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 22 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 23 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
March 24 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
March 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
April 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 13 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center
April 16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
