GloRilla & Dave Chappelle Team Up For Hilarious Re-creation Of The "Pop The Balloon" Trend On "SNL"

BY Zachary Horvath
GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Dave Chappelle during the Humor & Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
They knocked it out of the park.

GloRilla's star just continues to grow larger and brighter by the week. Now, she can add SNL musical guest to her resume as of this past Saturday. The Memphis superstar really put the doubters to permanent rest last year with two major projects in her mixtape Ehhtang Ehhthang and debut album GLORIOUS. Both contained her biggest hits to date with "Yeah Glo!," "Wanna Be," "TGIF," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," being just a few. Additionally, she raked in tons of performances at award shows while also nabbing loads of nominations and hardware in the process.

With the new year now almost a month old, it will be a challenge to live up what she accomplished. But she's practically at the top of the female hip-hop food chain until further notice, so she just has to not beat herself at this point. So far, things haven't gone as smooth as she might like. At a recent set, a person in the crowed chucked their shoe at her while performing. It caused her to stop the show and address the heckler. Furthermore, GloRilla even encouraged the fans to rag on the shoe thrower and its clear it really got to her.

GloRilla & Dave Chappelle Did This YouTube Trend Justice

But thankfully things might be turning around for Big Glo thanks to this SNL appearance. Making her first time on the legendary NBC program even more special is the fact that comedic icon Dave Chappelle was the host. He did so for the fourth time in his amazing career and their chemistry in the sketches were impeccable. One in particular though is trending online and becoming a favorite amongst viewers, and it's the re-creation of the "Pop The Balloon" trend.

It's huge on YouTube especially, with several channels having their own versions. The premise is that a few contestants (men or women exclusively) try and find a date. However, it's up to the row of potential suitors holding balloons to determine whether or not the person seeking love gets the chance to further things with them. If they don't like what they hear from the contestant, they pop their balloon. Chappelle and GloRilla did a masterful job at making the parody land and you can see the clip above. Dave even brought back two of his most memorable characters --Silky Johnson and Ashy Larry (played by Donnell Rawlings)-- from Chappelle's Show, adding a one-of-a-kind flare.

