GloRilla, despite some past comments about dating and acting toxic, is generally well-liked amongst the hip-hop community. That's because of her goofy, bold, and bubbly personality. She also knows how to make a hit song.

That's been the case over the last year so when she came back firing on all cylinders with "Yeah Glo!" That one record basically took the Memphis femcee to a whole other level of popularity. She capitalized on the momentum with her mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. That project had a couple of more standouts such as "Wanna Be" with Megan Thee Stallion, "No Bih," and more.

But her debut album GLORIOUS was the real cherry on top. "HOLLON," "TGIF," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," and "LET HER COOK" are just a few notable bangers on that. By the way, this all happened in 2024!

We didn't even mention all of the nominations and tour with Megan that she went on as well.

But as GloRilla probably knows, with fame comes a lot of eyeballs and critical ones at that. Unfortunately, she's being subjected to some healthy backlash right now thanks to a recent procedure.

Per The Neighborhood Talk, the two-time GRAMMY nominee seemingly confirmed that she got some work done to her nose. Fans of hers began to speculate this was the case after noticing a slight change in her appearance. Big Glo tweeted simply "& DID😏," which all but put the rumors to bed.

GloRilla BET Awards

But to say that folks are disappointed with this would be an understatement. "She should’ve just kept her original one," one commenter harshly says. "Black women please love your features you were born with 😢," adds another. _lethalash writes, "the after looks like it could be the before…."

GloRilla comes across as someone who could take this stuff in stride. But we hope that she's not taking these criticisms to heart. Ultimately, it's her body and her choice.