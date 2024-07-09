NLE Choppa Shoots His Shot At GloRilla After Getting Trapped By Her Suggestive Photos

Choppa has had his eye on Big Glo for a minute now.

GloRilla has certainly been having her moment in 2024. Overall, she is deserving of all of this attention she is getting. Her year got off to a strong start after dropping her first hit with "Yeah Glo!". The eventual lead single for her mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang is perhaps the best self-confident banger so far. In addition to that, Big Glo has been receiving an extra bump from Megan Thee Stallion. Their collaboration on "Wanna Be" and being able to perform together on the latter's Hot Girl Summer Tour have all been major pluses. Finally, she has now another song trending with "TGIF". It could be the summer rap anthem, preaching a hot night out in more ways than one. Like "Yeah Glo!", GloRilla's latest record has more memorable lyrics.

The ones that are making waves online right now are, "Crop top with some bikers shorts, I'm showin' off my moose knuckle (Woo)". That refers to the outline tight clothes create around the private region of a lady. In addition to the dance "TGIF" has spawned on TikTok, this bar has created a separate trend which Glo calls "Moose Knuckle Monday". Ice Spice was the first major artist to hop on this wave, showing her's off in a pink bodysuit. Glo was a close second, dropping a threesome of photos with her wearing tight black tee and beige yoga shorts.

GloRilla Kicks Off "Moose Knuckle Monday" And NLE Choppa Approves

This collage had fellow Memphis rapper NLE Choppa in a trance and it even got him to shoot his shot. According to AllHipHop, the "Camelot" MC has been keeping a close eye on her female contemporary for a little bit. In a recent interview at the BET Awards, Choppa took the time to recognize what GloRilla is doing for their city musically, but also shouted out her curvier appearance. "She’s getting a little thicker. We see you. That a** getting fat now, Glo... She must’ve been on her oats", he said. "She ‘bout one more picture away before I’m just there with it". Well, that time was now, and Choppa commented on the post, saying, "this the post". All Glo could do was laugh about it, so he might have stricken out.