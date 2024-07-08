Ice Spice References Viral NSFW Lyric From GloRilla's "TGIF" In Revealing Twitter Post

Ice Spice is not shy about her body.

Ice Spice and GloRilla have been going hit for hit in 2024 since the beginning of the year. The latter has the slight edge on the former because the Memphis rapper put out her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. That also holds some extra major tracks such as "Wanna Be" "No Bih", and more. Fans might also side with Big Glo in this comparison, as a lot of people seem to be quickly turning on the "Munch" artist. However, we feel they could be knotted up once the New York drill musician drops off her debut album, Y2K!

It will be on streaming platforms in a couple of more weeks, with July 26 being the big day. It is indeed an important release for Ice Spice, especially because of the added pressure from listeners and even her competition such as Latto. Thankfully, the "boys a liar" hitmaker still has a lot of support from the ladies surrounding her, with GloRilla being one that seemingly has no animosity toward her. Spice confirms that they are cool with one another after a very suggestive post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ice Spice Was On Her GloRilla Energy With This Tweet

GloRilla has another banger on her hands currently with "TGIF" thanks to her memorable performance and a trunk-knocking beat. A lot of the lyrics have also been going quite viral, like this one, "Crop top with some bikers shorts, I'm showin' off my moose knuckle (Woo) / I'm feelin' good today (Yeah)". If you need help understanding, "moose knuckle" is way of referring to a woman's privates and the outline it creates when wearing tight clothing. Well, Ice Spice was also "feelin' good today", as she showed off the goods in a pink bodysuit before working out. We wonder how Central Cee feels about this?

What are your thoughts on Ice Spice alluding to the NSFW lyrics in GloRilla's "TGIF" single on Twitter? Is this one of the wildest images a rapper has shared this year so far? Do you think these two should collaborate? Where do you rank the Memphis MC's track in terms of major hits in 2024? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ice Spice and GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.