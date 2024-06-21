GloRilla Has Another Viral Hit With Promiscuous Banger "TGIF"

Big Glo had fans demanding the song to drop after the snippet went viral on social media.

GloRilla has taken over the Memphis rap scene in 2024. You also have contenders like Key Glock vying for that top spot. However, we feel that she deserves the recognition, as she has made on heck of a comeback. A lot of people were on the fence about the trajectory that the raunchy rapper was on. That much was true in 2023 after a series of disappointing songs and features. That has all been put to rest in 2024, ever since she dropped her first song back in February, "Yeah Glo!". From there, the 24-year-old provided even more hits on her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. But GloRilla is showing that she has no intentions of slowing down, as she is back with "TGIF".

This single is made for all the single ladies who are down for a weekend of debauchery. Like "Yeah Glo!", "TGIF" is an instant hit. From the orchestral string sections to the rumbling bass and 808s, as well as the horn sections, it is a perfect melting pot, sonically. Then, there is Glo's performance which is full of energy (per usual) and features one of stickiest choruses/post-choruses to date. Even though she has already dropped a project and several singles this year, "TGIF" was too good of a moment to pass up on. The track started go viral on social media, especially TikTok, as GloRilla teased it with the caption, "What day y'all want me to drop?". She is just on another level this year and we hope to see it continue.

