GloRilla Has Another Viral Hit With Promiscuous Banger "TGIF"

BYZachary Horvath44 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
glorilla tgifglorilla tgif
Big Glo had fans demanding the song to drop after the snippet went viral on social media.

GloRilla has taken over the Memphis rap scene in 2024. You also have contenders like Key Glock vying for that top spot. However, we feel that she deserves the recognition, as she has made on heck of a comeback. A lot of people were on the fence about the trajectory that the raunchy rapper was on. That much was true in 2023 after a series of disappointing songs and features. That has all been put to rest in 2024, ever since she dropped her first song back in February, "Yeah Glo!". From there, the 24-year-old provided even more hits on her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. But GloRilla is showing that she has no intentions of slowing down, as she is back with "TGIF".

This single is made for all the single ladies who are down for a weekend of debauchery. Like "Yeah Glo!", "TGIF" is an instant hit. From the orchestral string sections to the rumbling bass and 808s, as well as the horn sections, it is a perfect melting pot, sonically. Then, there is Glo's performance which is full of energy (per usual) and features one of stickiest choruses/post-choruses to date. Even though she has already dropped a project and several singles this year, "TGIF" was too good of a moment to pass up on. The track started go viral on social media, especially TikTok, as GloRilla teased it with the caption, "What day y'all want me to drop?". She is just on another level this year and we hope to see it continue.

Read More: Summer Smash 2024: 7 Most Memorable Performances Of The Weekend

Listen To "TGIF" By GloRilla

Quotable Lyrics:

It's 7 p.m. Friday (Yup)
It's ninety-five degrees (Woo)
I ain't got no n****
And no n**** ain't got me (Let's go)
I'm 'bout to show my a** (Baow)
These n****s love a freak (Huh)

Read More: Ice Spice Switches Up Her Sound On "Phat Butt" And Fans Can't Help But Hear Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ShowSongsGloRilla Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For Upcoming Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"1305
jt glorillaSongsWhat Happened Between JT & GloRilla?1.7K
2022 American Music Awards - ArrivalsSongsGloRilla Admits Harsh "Cha Cha Cha" Criticism Shook Her Confidence1.7K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomSongsGloRilla Announces Release Date For "Wanna Be" Remix With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion3.7K