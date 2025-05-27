There are a lot of entertaining female rappers in the game today. But amongst the thicket, you can argue that there are five who are leading the way. Those would be Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Doechii, Latto, and Sexyy Red.
Ironically, they all were up for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at last night's AMA Awards. But of course, there could only be one true winner.
Impressively, Megan Thee Stallion emerged victorious, and that' saying a lot. All of her contemporaries have been killing it in the last year with hit-filled projects, captivating guest performances, and more.
For example, Doechii's rapid growth in popularity has been something to witness. Her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal even went on to win Best Rap Album at this year's GRAMMYs.
Then, you have someone like GloRilla, who dropped two stacked LPs just months apart. Ehhthang Ehhthang and GLORIOUS were both massive for the mainstream. Songs like "Yeah Glo!" "TGIF," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," have all been streaming smashes.
But Megan Thee Stallion was able to outlast them all with her self-titled comeback album and its equally sound deluxe.
AMA Awards 2025
There has been a little bit of backlash from folks online as they feel GloRilla was snubbed the most from out of everyone. You can see in the post from The Neighborhood Talk above that they weren't the biggest fans of Megan taking this category.
That has been a recurring theme as of late to bash the Houston artist, though. The Tory Lanez ordeal has picked up steam again in recent weeks with the incarcerated MC trying to bring forth new evidence.
So, we are sure Megan Thee Stallion will gladly take this AMA win.
Speaking of which, it was the 51st edition of said award show this year. For the second time, Jennifer Lopez was the host, and it aired on CBS. In terms of other notable rap winners, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar mostly dominated those related categories.