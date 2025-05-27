Megan Thee Stallion Wins Favorite Female Rapper At The AMAs Despite Stiff Competition

BY Zachary Horvath 916 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Megan Thee Stallion attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion made a strong case for herself to nab this AMA hardware with her last album and its deluxe being the highlights.

There are a lot of entertaining female rappers in the game today. But amongst the thicket, you can argue that there are five who are leading the way. Those would be Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Doechii, Latto, and Sexyy Red.

Ironically, they all were up for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at last night's AMA Awards. But of course, there could only be one true winner.

Impressively, Megan Thee Stallion emerged victorious, and that' saying a lot. All of her contemporaries have been killing it in the last year with hit-filled projects, captivating guest performances, and more.

For example, Doechii's rapid growth in popularity has been something to witness. Her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal even went on to win Best Rap Album at this year's GRAMMYs.

Then, you have someone like GloRilla, who dropped two stacked LPs just months apart. Ehhthang Ehhthang and GLORIOUS were both massive for the mainstream. Songs like "Yeah Glo!" "TGIF," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," have all been streaming smashes.

But Megan Thee Stallion was able to outlast them all with her self-titled comeback album and its equally sound deluxe.

Read More: Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next?

AMA Awards 2025

There has been a little bit of backlash from folks online as they feel GloRilla was snubbed the most from out of everyone. You can see in the post from The Neighborhood Talk above that they weren't the biggest fans of Megan taking this category.

That has been a recurring theme as of late to bash the Houston artist, though. The Tory Lanez ordeal has picked up steam again in recent weeks with the incarcerated MC trying to bring forth new evidence.

So, we are sure Megan Thee Stallion will gladly take this AMA win.

Speaking of which, it was the 51st edition of said award show this year. For the second time, Jennifer Lopez was the host, and it aired on CBS. In terms of other notable rap winners, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar mostly dominated those related categories.

Read More: Who Is Alex Fine? Cassie Ventura's Supportive Husband

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis Music GloRilla Sparks JT Diss Theories With New Track Featuring Sexyy Red 1142
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music GloRilla Upsets The Internet After Seemingly Confirming She Got A Nose Job 16.2K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music GloRilla Named Billboard's Top Female Rapper Of 2024, Sparking Social Media Debate 1228
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Music Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Claim They're The First Big Southern Femcees Of Their Generation 1.7K