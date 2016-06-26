award winners
- TVGolden Globes 2024: Full List Of Winners AnnouncedThe Golden Globes recognized the biggest films and TV shows of the last year on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Reveals How Much Winning The Global Icon Award Means To HimDiddy really is a global icon. By Zachary Horvath
- EntertainmentSoprano's Director Will Return To Direct Prequel "Many Saints Of Newark"Alan Taylor is back in the family. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Documentary "Time: The Kalief Browder Story" Wins Prestigious AwardJay Z's documentary earns critical recognition.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBeyonce Wins Big, Drake Leaves Empty-Handed At 2016 Soul Train AwardsDespite 12 nominations, Drake didn't take home an award at this year's Soul Train Awards. He was defeated in a few big categories by Beyonce. See the full winners list here. By Angus Walker
- NewsFull List Of Winners From The 2016 BET AwardsThe 2016 BET Awards are underway! Check here throughout the night for live updates of tonight's ceremony. By Angus Walker