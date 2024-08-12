Sexyy Red Shows Love To Trick Daddy For Arguing She Was Snubbed At Awards Shows

BET Awards 2024 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Sexyy Red performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Sexyy Red showed love to the legendary rapper.

Sexyy Red shared a message for Trick Daddy on social media, last week, as caught by AllHipHop. The legendary rapper had gone on a lengthy rant during a recent episode of his B*tch I Got My Pots podcast, in which he argued that Sexyy has been getting snubbed for awards in 2024. “Just saw this right on OG. preciate dat fr," she wrote in response.

As for Trick Daddy's take, he labeled Sexxy “one of the most hottest female rappers in decades." He continued: “Sexyy Red…You got snubbed. Yeah, I said, and you got snubbed. You got snubbed. Sexyy Red was up for the rapper, entertainer, performer. One of ’em other year. I remember last year, they was hating on her since she wasn’t making, now I can’t go in a club. I can’t step in a club without hearing some Sexyy Reds.”

Sexyy Red Performs During The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Sexyy Red performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He also compared the rise of both of their careers and feeling unappreciated. “I remember when I was heavy in the music, I was in my prime,” he added. “And every year I would have different excuses from the producers and executives of all the rap and Hip-Hop award shows. ‘Oh, it’s about timing. When you came out and you didn’t come out in time and you didn’t do this in time.' Y’all snubbed her and y’all gave her award to somebody else. So somebody told me, ‘Well, the other girl is international,’ but God damnit, international. This is not no international award show. She’s international sh*t. I don’t like sh*t like that.”

Sexyy Red Responds To Trick Daddy's Praise

Earlier this year, Sexyy earned nominations at the BET Awards for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, and more but lost out in all categories. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red as well as Trick Daddy on HotNewHipHop.

