N.O.R.E. Admits He Broke Down Into Tears Over Busta Rhymes’ BET Awards Speech

N.O.R.E. says that he got emotional while listening to Busta Rhymes’ BET Awards Speech from earlier this year. While speaking with Trick Daddy for an episode of his, YouTube cooking show, Bitch I Got My Pots, the two discussed Busta winning the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

“That was hard,” N.O.R.E. told Trick Daddy on the show. “I teared up, I teared up. I wasn’t gonna say nothing till you said something, but I teared up, I still haven’t gotten on the phone with him to tell him that I didn’t appreciate him making me cry like a girl.” Trick Daddy agreed while added: “He’s one of those dudes where if you’re a hater, you’re never supposed to like him.”

Busta Rhymes At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Honoree Busta Rhymes (2nd R) accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from (from L) Spliff Star. DJ Scratchator, and Marlon Wayans onstage during the B.E.T. Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

During the celebrated speech, Busta reflected on trials and tribulations from throughout his career. In doing so, he also broke down into tears. “All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Rhymes began at the time before taking a long moment to let his emotions get the better of him. He continued: “I’m going to say I am grateful that the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation — from the stage to collabing with whoever — and making sure that I am far from the weak link. Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust ass!’” Check out N.O.R.E.’s comments on the speech below.

N.O.R.E. Praises Busta Rhymes’ Speech

Elsewhere in the speech, Busta recalled sneaking into New York City recording studios to watch his favorite artists work. He would bring a slow-burning weed to pass around that would buy him enough time to get off his own raps.

