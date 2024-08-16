Trick Daddy Thirsts For GloRilla Under Spicy Selfie

GloRilla is certainly no stranger to turning heads, and one of her latest selfies recently caught the attention of none other than Trick Daddy. In the photo, Glo flashes a peace sign in her bathroom mirror. "Damn Glo I'm loving this bathroom [side eye emoji]," he wrote. Of course, other social media users quickly took note of his comment and speculated that it was his attempt at shooting his shot.
While most can't blame him for his apparent thirst, many are urging him to sit this one out, calling attention to their age difference. "Trick, you have daughters her age," one fan writes alongside a laughing emoji. "Stop it." Someone else simply says, "She’s 25 and he’s 50…" Others are coming to his defense, arguing that the remark could have actually been an innocent compliment.
Trick Daddy Compliments GloRilla
It's unconfirmed which of the two scenarios is true, and for now, Trick Daddy has yet to comment on the debacle. GloRilla isn't the only femcee he's shown love to in recent weeks, however. This month he also gave Sexyy Red her flowers on an episode of his podcast, B*tch I Got My Pots. He insisted that she was snubbed at the BET Awards this year, as Tyla took home the award for Best New Artist instead of her.
"Sexyy Red… You got snubbed," he began. "Sexyy Red was up for the rapper, entertainer, performer. One of ’em other year. I remember last year, they was hating on her since she wasn’t making, now I can’t go in a club. I can’t step in a club without hearing some Sexyy Red." What do you think of Trick Daddy seemingly thirsting for GloRilla? Do you think he was trying to shoot his shot, or just admiring her bathroom? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
