Trick Daddy Doubles Down On GloRilla Thirst With Explicit Rant

Has Trick Daddy gone too far?

Earlier this week, Trick Daddy hopped online to share his appreciation for GloRilla. He posted a photo of her posing in a mirror, complimenting her bathroom. "Damn Glo I'm loving this bathroom [side eye emoji]," he wrote. As expected, social media users were quick to call him out. Many had issues with his behavior, arguing that it was disrespectful and creepy to thirst for the "TGIF" rapper publicly.

It looks like Trick Daddy was unbothered by the backlash, however. Today, he took to social media once again, this time getting extremely explicit with his remarks about GloRilla. Essentially, he said he wanted to sleep with her, and that she'd rap about it after. This latest video has earned him a great deal of backlash in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, and most can agree that he crossed the line.

Trick Daddy Discusses GloRilla

"This is disturbing to say the least," one Instagram user writes. "Immediately no," someone else says. At the time of writing, GloRilla has yet to address his remarks, so it remains unclear exactly how she feels about all of this. She isn't the first femcee Trick Daddy has shown love to in recent weeks, however, as he also praised Sexyy Red on his podcast this month. He was much more respectful at the time, claiming that she was snubbed at the BET Awards.