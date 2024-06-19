Trick Daddy Allegedly Blocked A Woman From “Love & Hip-Hop” After She Spurned His Sexual Advances

Trick Daddy arrives for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023.
Trick Daddy appears to have already shot down the claims.

Trick Daddy allegedly prevented a woman from appearing on Love & Hip-Hop after she refused his sexual advances, according to a user on Instagram by the name of Ravinia Ricki. The drama began when the veteran rapper shared screenshots from a text conversation of an argument in which he called an unidentified person a "sh*t eater." Afterward, Ricki shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between the two of them in which he remarks, “I just told them no more recording with you," after she appears to shoot him down.

"My genuine heart gets me F*ked over every time I’m so over it," Ricki wrote in the caption. "If you ever wonder why I’m not on love n hip hop Miami it’s because I refuse to sleep with trick daddy disrespect self . Idk why tf I had to to get on the show as his love interest and not a new artist in Miami that’s been grinding for years in the game ….I’m about to go tf off on everyone and everything … I swear"

Trick Daddy Performs At Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Trick Daddy performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard. Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

In the post, she added: "Trick daddy got me kicked off love n hip-hop because I wouldn’t give him no coochie why tf would you waste my mf time like that knowing damn well them people don’t pay you if the episodes don’t air I’m not obligated to have sex with no mf body." Trick later posted a video on Instagram, in which he appears to defend himself and confirm he's not going to let anyone "assassinate my character." In turn, he suggests the woman was "picking and choosing" from their text messages.

"Love & Hip-Hop" Alum Calls Out Trick Daddy

Check out the woman's accusation as well as Trick's response on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trick Daddy on HotNewHipHop.

