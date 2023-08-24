Supa Cindy: Media Maven & Latest Star Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami”

Radio’s influence on the music industry may have changed, but the impact of its voices, like Supa Cindy, hasn’t dissipated. South Florida’s music scene has long seen the hustle and bustle of talent. Trina, Trick Daddy, Pitbull, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, Uncle Luke, Ace Hood, and Flo Rida are just a handful of hitmakers that emerged from the surrounding areas. Supa Cindy, born Cindy Doucet, had a front-row seat as a leading voice on her birth town’s radio station, 99 Jamz.

MIRAMAR, FL – JUNE 20: Supa Cindy, radio personality on stage hosting the Who’s Dat Modasucka Comedy Jam. Ft. Michael Blackson, Tony Woods and Red Grant at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on June 20, 2021 in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Despite growing up in Queens, Cindy has remained true blue to Miami. The Haitian-Dominican diva’s reach in Hip Hop culture is unique as a seasoned journalist in a male-dominated industry. Although Cindy is most recognized for her contributions to the radio soundscape, she has dominated several spaces in media. This has earned the title of the “Voice of Miami” from artists and industry peers. Unsurprisingly, she is the latest talent to join the ranks of Love & Hip Hop: Miami for its fifth season.

A Heart Of Philanthropy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇭🇹 Supa Cindy 🇩🇴 (@supacindy)

Online, Cindy often shares clips of her interviews and run-ins with chart-topping artists. A quick glance at her social media profiles finds her doing charitable work with Kodak or cheering on DJ Khaled at a private event. These are more than mere photo-ops for the Cin D. Media mogul; her heart beats for philanthropy, unity in Hip Hop, and community. Moreover, this is the foundation of her emergence in Love & Hip Hop Miami. She and her friend of two decades, Rap icon Trina, work on developing an all-women album titled Queens Don’t Compete.

Once again proving her authenticity, this project wasn’t something Cindy cooked up for reality television. As she stated on the show—with a flashback to prove it—Doucet first mentioned the idea on-air about five years ago. She wanted to bridge the gap of division among women in Hip Hop. It’s an effort to show that we can get farther together than we ever will apart. Desiring to dispel the stereotypes of contention in the culture, Cindy hopes the effort ignites generations, from newcomers to “Old Heads.”

Supa Cindy Miami Cyphers

Meanwhile, you can also catch Supa Cindy shedding light on artists in the Miami area uniquely. She’s done this in one way or another throughout her career, but in recent years, she’s kicked things up a notch. Because an overwhelming amount of artists are looking for their moment in the spotlight, Cindy decided to host cyphers, allowing them to have never-before-exposure. The fifth edition dropped earlier this month with Zoey Brinxx, Goldenboy Countup, Trapland Pat, and FOB Pook. With a heart for Hip Hop, Cindy continues magnifying the culture for its 50th anniversary and beyond.

Stacked With Credentials

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇭🇹 Supa Cindy 🇩🇴 (@supacindy)

Further, while we live in a time where anyone can find a successful career in entertainment through hard work and a viral moment, Cindy traveled the traditional route. After earning her degree from Miami Dade College, she catapulted herself into the industry. Soon, she snagged an intern gig at 99 Jamz, determined to one day mirror the careers of the voices who dominated the airwaves before her. From the onset, Cindy’s dedication was almost palpable. She has been recognized with accolades, including the New Times Best Radio Personality, Glitz and Girl Power Award for Philanthropy, and the Hennessy Privilege Toast Award.

However, one of the most notable moments of recognition arrived when Supa Cindy was recently selected as one of the Black Women in Radio’s “Inaugural 30.” This honor earned her a trip to the White House, cementing her in history. Her career will be archived in the Library of Congress by the Radio Preservation Society along with a prestigious group of her peers. This recognition is just the tip of what’s to come. Overall, Supa Cindy’s inclusion in Love & Hip Hop: Miami ushers in a new era for the media personality. Be prepared to see much more from the altruistic media maven.