99 Jamz
- TVSupa Cindy: Media Maven & Latest Star Of "Love & Hip Hop Miami"Supa Cindy is known as the Voice of Miami, and now the famed radio host has joined "LHHMia" with a vision of unity for women in Hip Hop.ByErika Marie2.1K Views
- Pop CultureTrick Daddy & Trina Radio Show Taken Off The Air: ReportTrick Daddy and Trina's radio show has reportedly been canceled.ByAlex Zidel66.5K Views
- MusicRapper SpotEmGottem Denies Snitch Accusations After Alleged Paperwork SurfacesHe wanted to lay the rumors to rest that he snitched on his best friend Y&R Mookey.ByErika Marie30.0K Views
- RelationshipsDDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: "We Got A Whole Situation"In a recent interview, DDG spoke on his blind date with Rubi last year and what developed after that first meeting.ByErika Marie8.1K Views
- SportsAntonio Brown Talks Reuniting With GF & How His "Ego Got In The Way" During BreakupAB also talked about his struggles earlier this year and seeing the world through his ego because he was a "young, rich guy."ByErika Marie11.9K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Is 5 Months Sober, Doesn't Have Beef With 50 CentFrench Montana is enjoying his 4/20 but shared that he's on the wagon. He also talked about his "beef" with 50 Cent, saying everything is all good.ByErika Marie23.2K Views