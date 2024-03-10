DMX's Son, Exodus, Joins In On "Of Course" TikTok Trend, Shows How They're Alike

DMX's son, Exodus, joined in on the "of course" TikTok trend by making several references to his late father. He remarked about wearing Timberlands, sounding like his father, being a Ruff Ryder, and more.

"I'm DMX's son, of course I wear Timberlands," Exodus began, "I'm DMX's son, of course, I like Now and Laters, I'm DMX's son, of course, I have music in me. I'm DMX's son, of course, I like to read the Bible and I have faith. I'm DMX's son, of course, when lyrics come to my mind, I write them down. I'm DMX's son, of course, I like to growl. I'm DMX's son, of course, I'm a Ruff Ryder. I'm DMX's son, of course, I love my daddy. I'm DMX's son, of course, I rep. Yonkers. I'm DMX's son, of course, I sound like my daddy."

DMX Performs On "Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour"

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

When TheHipHopWolf shared the post on Instagram, fans mourned the loss of DMX while showing love to his son. "Lil man is going to be something big in this world. The force is strong with this one," one user wrote. Another added: "Damn‼️ Smiles but still mixed emotions from this, Ur pops was a legend son [crying emoji] R.I.P X." Check out Exodus' video from TikTok below.

Exodus Posts On TikTok

It's not the first time Exodus has gone viral on social media. On his late father's birthday, last year, he performed a piano cover of "X Gon' Give It to Ya” as a tribute. DMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Earl! Thinking of you always, but especially today. You was New York!!! Exodus tribute to you! (X gonna give it to ya) We love you baby!" Be on the lookout for further updates on DMX's son on HotNewHipHop.

