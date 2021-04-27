Exodus
- MusicSwizz Beatz Thinks He Has Enough Unreleased DMX Material For A Posthumous AlbumThough he wouldn't commit to actually assembling one. By Lavender Alexandria
- GramDMX's Fiancée Shares Heartfelt Father's Day PostDesiree Lindstrom shares an adorable video of DMX and their son Exodus for Father's Day. By Aron A.
- MusicMary J. Blige "Almost Cried" When Conway The Machine Gave Her His ChainThe exchange went down at DMX's "Exodus" listening party.By Erika Marie
- NumbersDMX's "Exodus" Lands On Billboard 200 Chart After First-Week SalesThe first-week sales numbers for DMX's posthumous album, "Exodus," are here.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsDMX "Exodus" Album ReviewAmidst a slew of guest appearances, DMX's "Exodus" shines whenever the legendary MC steps to the mic.By Mitch Findlay
- BarsJay-Z's Reference To The Kardashians On DMX's Album Earns Mixed ReactionsJay-Z receives mixed reactions over his verse on DMX's "Bath Salts." By Aron A.
- NewsDMX & Lil Wayne Joined Forces On "Dogs Out"DMX and Lil Wayne put in work on "Dogs Out," a Swizz Beatz and AraabMuzik-produced banger off "Exodus." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDMX 'EXODUS' Early Album Sales Projections Lower Than ExpectedThe arrival of DMX's posthumous album "EXODUS" is expected to alleviate the pain of music fans grieving his loss, but early projection sales numbers show that not everyone tuned in for his new music as expected.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsDMX & Alicia Keys Deliver A Gorgeous Ballad On "Hold Me Down"DMX and Alicia Keys give incredible performances on the inspiring "Hold Me Down."By Alexander Cole
- NewsDMX & Snoop Dogg Channel Marvin Gaye On "Take Control"DMX and Snoop Dogg make a great team on the new track "Take Control."By Alexander Cole
- MusicSwizz Beatz Details Why Pop Smoke Wasn't On DMX's "Exodus"He also shared which artist replaced the late rapper on the album.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Fans React To His Final Album With Celebratory TweetsDMX fans hit Twitter to react to "Exodus" and reflect on DMX's legacy.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDMX, Jay-Z, & Nas Light Up The Mic On "Bath Salts" From "Exodus"Three New York success stories spinning bars from one verse to the next.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Planned "Exodus" Album Title Before His Passing: ReportDMX already planned to honor his son on his new album. By Aron A.
- MusicSwizz Beatz Explains Why DMX's "Exodus" Has So Many FeaturesSwizz Beatz opens up about DMX's upcoming album "Exodus," explaining why the project has so many guest appearances.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDMX & Griselda Put In Work On "Hood Blues"DMX, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine spit bars on new "Exodus" single "Hood Blues." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz Shares Epic Trailer For DMX's "Exodus" AlbumSwizz Beatz vows to "take it back to the streets" with an epic new trailer for DMX's upcoming "Exodus" album.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDMX's Eldest Son Reportedly Approved Final AlbumSwizz Beatz reportedly got DMX's eldest son's approval on every single song before moving forward with the release of "Exodus." By Aron A.
- MusicDMX "Exodus" Tracklist Features Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Usher, Snoop Dogg, & MoreThe posthumous album will arrive on May 28 & the stacked tracklist has been revealed.By Erika Marie
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says Lil Durk & Lil Baby Delayed Release Of Joint Album For DMX's "Exodus"Lil Baby recently shared a release date for "Voice of the Heroes" but quickly deleted the social media post.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX's "Exodus" Reportedly Features JAY-Z & Nas CollabBased on reports from a listening party last night, DMX's "Exodus" album features a collaboration with Nas and JAY-Z. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDMX New Album "Exodus": Artwork & Release Date AnnouncedDMX's new album "EXODUS" will be executive produced by Swizz Beatz.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX's Fiancée Says She's Lost Without HimDMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom shares a heartbreaking message following the rapper's funeral.By Alex Zidel