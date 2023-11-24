Swizz Beatz Thinks He Has Enough Unreleased DMX Material For A Posthumous Album

Very few deaths have rocked the hip-hop world in recent memory like DMX. The legendary rapper passed away in April of 2021 and while many of the circumstances surrounding his death at the time were unclear, that didn't stop many in the rap community from showing him love. Shortly after his death, an album he was working on at the time of his passing was finished. The album is called Exodus and sports numerous high-profile features. Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz and Usher are just a few of the artists who contributed to the album.

Swizz Beatz worked on Exodus quite a bit and he recently mused on the idea of creating another posthumous DMX effort. When asked in an interview by HipHopDX if he had enough material for another album he responded "for sure." But the question of whether or not he will actually make one is still up for debate. “Will I make another X album? I don’t know. It has to feel good," he answered. Check out his responses and the entire interview.

Swizz Beatz On Another Posthumous DMX Album

Recently, DMX came up on an episode of Ma$e and Cam'Ron's podcast It Is What It Is. The segment turned controversial when both hosts agreed that they would take him over Tupac in a best rapper debate. That sparked all kinds of controversy online as fans debated DMX's legacy and where he stands all-time among the best rappers ever.

Earlier this year, DMX and Tupac were linked for an entirely different reason. An AI-generated song meant to sound like a collaboration between the two made the rounds online. Fans pointed out how much they enjoyed the quality of the song and how accurately it mimicked the styles of both artists. It also served as part of a greater debate on AI music that has been raging all year. Do you think Swizz Beatz should make a second posthumous DMX album? Let us know in the comment section below.

