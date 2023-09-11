Jermaine Dupri Recalls DMX Allegedly Robbing A Reporter For “The Source”

Jermaine Dupri says that DMX once robbed a reporter for The Source magazine who was in the studio to cover the rappers’ “Get Your Shit Right” collaboration. Dupri recalled the incident during a video posted to his Instagram page on Sunday.

He began by discussing his work on his Life in 1942 album, noting that he once went to watch DMX record his verse for the project. He says that he knew a reporter for The Source would be there as a fly on the wall to help market the album. “So it goes like this: the session was whatever time it was. The writer gets to the studio before DMX, then DMX shows up. At this time, DMX is walking around with his dogs and he got both dogs. But by the time I got to the studio, the reporter had gotten robbed," Dupri said.

Jermaine Dupri continued: “DMX basically robbed the reporter with his dog. No guns, just his dog. DMX came in and started questioning the reporter and told him to run his shit, take off whatever he had on. He had his dog basically on the dude making him do this. I tell these 30th anniversary stories — I got a lot of cr*zy stories. A lot of shit I can’t tell, but this one I feel like I have to tell. R.I.P. my man, DMX.” Check out Dupri's full story below.

Dupri isn't the only one with a memorable story about working with DMX. In the comments section of Durpi's Instagram post, Fabolous wrote: “Honestly if you’ve ever really been around DMX, you have a wild DMX story. Long Live the Legend DMX.”

