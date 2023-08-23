Jermaine Dupri Addresses Tweet About Hip Hop 50 Events In ATL

Jermaine Dupri seemed to rub folks the wrong way with his tweet about brands not honoring Atlanta’s contributions during Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. “no brands have done any dinners or get-togethers in Atlanta celebrating the 50 anniversary of Hip Hop,” he wrote on Friday (August 18). His comments sparked a firestorm of controversy as his tweet made its rounds on social media.

However, not a ton of folks seemed to agree with Jermaine Dupri. Since the post, he’s received an onslaught of criticism, with fans asking why doesn’t he do it himself. “Nigga ain’t YOU a brand from Atlanta?! Why YOU ain’t do nothing,” one person commented. Another fan wrote: “I’m not even trying to be rude. I consider you a legend. So I’m wondering why don’t you do one?'” Conversely, on Monday (August 21), Dupri returned to Twitter to address the negative feedback.

Jermaine Dupri Says He Has No Beef With Hip Hop 50 Events In New York

Its crazy! I see someone is trying to take my tweet and create the narrative that Im mad about what’s been happening in NY for #Hiphop50 compared to what’s been happening in Atlanta,lol that’s completely false,

My statement was all buisness related — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) August 21, 2023

Dupri also made it clear that he has no beef with New York and that his sentiments were regarding business. “I see someone is trying to take my tweet and create the narrative that [I’m] mad about what’s been happening in NY for #HipHop50 compared to what’s been happening in Atlanta, lol that’s completely false,” he tweeted. “My statement was all [business] related.”

In other related news, Jermaine Dupri and Drake have teamed up for a docu-series about the iconic Atlanta club, Magic City. The series will detail the back story of the famous venue and its decades-long influence on rap. Charles Todd will serve as the director of Magic City: An American Fantasy. 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Big Boi, among others, will all be making appearances. “Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way,” executive producer Dupri said in a statement.

