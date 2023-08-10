2Pac & DMX’s AI-Inspired Track Is Fan Approved

Artificial intelligence’s growing presence in music has often divided fans. However, a new track that features a posthumous link-up between 2Pac and DMX has been well-received by fans. The snippet has sent fans into a frenzy online. Posted by Youtuber dopfunk, the track entitled “Facing Death” finds the two legends recalling their own demise.

“I’m gone, but I will never be forgotten/ Was talkin’ about death ’cause I knew n*ggas was plotting,” the AI 2Pac raps. “So I came back, only to haunt these n*ggas/ Snakes will slither/ It don’t matter who pulled the trigger!” Following that, DMX’s AI-generated verse takes on a disturbingly similar haunting tone: “And in due time, you’ll find out for yourself who you be. Ain’t no riches that will help you in hell when you meet/ Your maker/ He’ll break you down and analyze what you did in your life/ N*gga, everybody has to die.”

Some Are Still Skeptical About AI’s Growing Use in Music

The comment section was flooded with comments about the track’s authenticity, and one person even said that it “resurrected the essence of these great artists.” Some even proposed that the Youtuber should make more music. Another fan wrote, “They live on through your art man, Dopfunk keep this coming a full album would be intoxicating. This gave me chills and reminded me what real hip hop is again, thank you for what you do. 2Pac and DMX are immortal, hataz can never kill a legend!!”

But not everyone is on board with AI technology being used in music. Earlier this year, Drake and The Weeknd’s voices were used on the AI-inspired track “heart on my sleeve.” In response, Universal Music Group, where both artists are currently signed, issued a statement. In the letter, the company asked its stakeholders about “which side of history” they want to be on. Whether it’s on “the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”

Read More: Capitol Records “Severed Ties” With AI Rapper FN Meka, Issues Apology: Report

[Via]