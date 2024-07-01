Sexyy Red Fans Insist Tyla "Robbed" Her Of Best New Artist Title At BET Awards

Sexyy Red's supporters are sounding off.

It's no secret that it's been a major year for Sexyy Red. Aside from joining Drake on tour and taking part in several high-profile collabs, the St. Louis-born rapper unleashed her third mixtape In Sexyy We Trust just last month. As expected, it arrived jam-packed with hits. Many fans thought would make her a shoo-in at the BET Awards last night (June 30).

She was nominated for a few different awards, including Best Collaboration, Best Female Artist, and Best New Artist. The latter is what now has her supporters feeling snubbed, however, and they're making their opinions known. Tyla took home the honor instead of Sexyy, and many feel as though this simply wasn't fair.

Sexyy Red Looks Unbothered

Sexyy Red shared some fun clips and photos from the awards show on Instagram earlier today, showing her making it rain in the crowd, dancing, and more. Her comments section is flooded with fans insisting that she was "robbed," as well as words of encouragement after the loss. "Sexyy should’ve won best new artist over Tyla tbf," one commenter claims. "It’s ok sis, your efforts don’t go unnoticed. You won in my book," another says.