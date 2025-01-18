GloRilla Goes Nuclear On Concertgoer For Hurling Shoe At Her Onstage

BY Zachary Horvath
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: GloRilla arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Don't mess with Big Glo.

Over the last year or so, GloRilla has received both a lot of love and hate. Most of the latter seems to stem from her comments on social media or in interviews. For example, we can think of her past abstinence from engaging in intercourse. A lot of folks were tired of hearing about her chronicling it on Twitter (X). However, there's stuff that's happened more recently than that. She was in agreement with Sexyy Red over how male rappers sexualize themselves just as much if not more than female MCs do. The Memphis native and her St. Louis counterpart were unsurprisingly met with severe backlash.

However, you could also argue GloRilla gets just as much negativity hurled her way for her success within rap. Last year was a banner 12 months for her, nabbing awards, recognition from tons of publications, and more. For example, Billboard crowned her the best femcee of 2024 leading to Nicki Minaj's fans to throw a fit. But the accolades are more than well-deserved and it's going to be fun to see how Big Glo follows up in 2025 and beyond.

Read More: TikTok Needs More "Clarity" From Joe Biden Administration To Avoid January 19 Ban

GloRilla Wasn't Trying To Hear The "Fan's" Apology

But 2025 is not getting off to the best start for her after a mishap at a recent performance. In the video above, Glo begins to walk towards centerstage with her background dancers. It's then when a concertgoer decides to toss a shoe right at her from the crowd. As soon as it hits the platform, she immediately asks the DJ to pause the music to address the heckler.

"Throw another motherf***in' shoe. Throw another motherf***in' shoe," GloRilla implored. Shen then encourages the fans to get on the person responsible for the disrespectful act. "F*** wrong with you? Don't say sorry now b**** you wasn't sorry when you threw it up here h*e! H*e you gotta go!" she demanded. "F*** wrong with y'all don't throw s*** at me b****." Her reaction was certainly warranted outside of asking the fans to beat up the rude viewer. Nothing has been reported in terms of her filing some sort of report to authorities.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Sets Another New Career Mark With "CHROMAKOPIA" Just Three Months Later

[Via]

