Harry Styles performed in Vienna recently as part of his “Love on Tour,” resulting in an unpleasant and seemingly painful incident. A fan hurled an unidentified object at the British musician, which ended up hitting him right in the eye. He was visibly hurt, holding his face and walking off.

Styles isn’t the first artist to fall victim to object-throwers recently. The phenomenon seems to be an ongoing problem, with various performers complaining of unwanted objects being thrown onstage lately. Last week, Drake kicked off his “It’s All A Blur” tour in Chicago and was quickly met with a fan’s phone that was thrown at him. Luckily, the “God’s Plan” performer appeared unfazed by the projectile, which only grazed his arm.

Audience Member Throws Object At Harry Styles

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

At the end of last month, GloRilla even had to toss a couple audience members from her performance in Denmark for throwing unwanted items onstage. The incident, which took place at Roskilde Festival, saw the artist reprimand the overzealous attendees. She later took to Twitter to vent about the situation. “Da fact dat y’all make a mf have to talk to y’all like somebody auntie is ins*ne,” GloRilla wrote. In June, Bebe Rexha even sported a black eye after being hit by a phone onstage. During her Rooftop performance at Pier 17, the artist was seen keeled over in pain from the incident. She later took to Instagram to share photos of her injuries, which looked brutal.

The trend continued, with Sexyy Red even popping off on an audience at Summer Smash recently. The rapper eventually cut her set short over things being thrown onstage by the Chicago crowd. She got some backlash for walking off, with some believing she was in the wrong for her reaction. Sexyy Red later responded to the backlash, saying “whatever.” Earlier this month, she had to call another patron out for throwing cash at her during a show in Detroit. “Aye b**ch, stop hitting me with the money, b**ch,” she told the attendee.

