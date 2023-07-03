Those who aren’t famous can obviously only imagine what it would be like to perform in front of thousands. Interestingly, artists who are actually do this for a living have become increasingly afraid to step out on stage. This is due to a sudden trend of fans throwing random objects at performers. One of the most brutal instances we’ve seen was Bebe Rexha being hit in the face with a phone. At the time, her assailant apparently thought it would make a funny joke. More recently, it was Sexyy Red who was left offended by her unexpected gift.

In a video making rounds online, the Hood Hottest Princess takes the stage in Detroit at Wild Mustang Gentleman’s Club. Plenty of people were in attendance watching Sexyy do her thing to “SkeeYee.” While she was certainly showing some skin, she didn’t give any indication of wanting to be treated like a stripper. Regardless, someone in the audience threw a handful of bills at the redhead during her set. This caused her to verbally take them to “Pound Town.”

Don’t Play with Sexyy Red

“Aye b**ch, stop hitting me with the money, b**ch,” Red turned around and yelled at the patron. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time the St. Louis native has had to pause her show to address inappropriate behaviour from the crowd. While giving it her all at Summer Smash at the end of June, the salacious songwriter walked off as the crowd continued to toss random objects in her direction.

Over-eager audience members aren’t the only ones who have been getting under Sexyy Red’s skin lately. This past weekend, it was Tasha K’s nasty comments about the rising star that got the internet talking, though they’ve since worked things out. Read what the YouTuber had to say about Red at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

