Sexyy Red is enjoying her moment in the spotlight lately, revelling not only in the enjoyment of working with Nicki Minaj on “Pound Town 2,” but also appearing at the BET Awards alongside so many of our favourite artists. At one point in the evening, the rising starlet gave a performance in the aisles, with a very pregnant Chrisean Rock happily twerking on her as hip-hop’s finest cheered them on. While she didn’t have a new release for us this New Music Friday, Red did have a music video for one of her Hood Hottest Princess album that’s sure to catch your attention.

In the NSFW video for “Looking For The H*es (Ain’t My Fault),” we see the salacious spitter DMing both Chief Keef and Lil Baby, making it clear that she’s on a mission to find a man. Elsewhere in the clip, we see Red twerking and throwing racks while on the counter with friends before letting loose and getting ratchet during a pool party and at the club. “I’m so f**kin’ sexy, you can’t even fake it / Got that ni**a nuttin’ and I think his a** was Haitian,” are just some of her wild lyrics.

Sexyy Red Shares New Visual from Hood Hottest Princess

As Uproxx notes, “Looking For The H*es” samples Silkk The Shocker’s 1998 single, “It Ain’t My Fault,” earning Red tons of love from hip-hop heads. Her debut mixtape has brought in far more success than Red anticipated, including collaborations with ATL Jacob, Juicy J, Sukihana, and Tay Keith. It’s only the beginning for the controversial starlet, but fingers crossed she has more fire coming our way as she continues to grow as a creative.

If you haven’t already tapped into Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album, be sure to do so at the link below. For those of you who have given it a listen, tell us your top three favourite titles in the comments. For more HNHH release recommendations, make sure to check back later this weekend.

