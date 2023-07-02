Tasha K continues to make headlines for herself, despite a recent string of massive Ls. We are just weeks removed from Tasha filing for bankruptcy after being slapped with a court order to pay Cardi B $4M after being found liable for defamation claims brought forward by the rapper. Regardless of this, Tasha has dived headfirst back into controversy.

Her newest targets were Sexyy Red and Sukihana because why beef with one person when you can beef with two? “I can’t believe that in #HoCultureMusic, #SexyyRed would ever outsell over #Suki, who’s been drinking bodily fluids on camera way longer than Red! 🙈 Is Suki too old? Out of touch? A #NickiFeature is a big deal, y’all think that if she didn’t do that cameo with #FlyLikeABird she would be much further? Why didn’t #FlyLikeABird jump on a song with #Suki?,” the baitmonger wrote in a series of tweets.

Taska K Backs Down From Sexyy Red Beef

Sexyy Red fired off a few messages in response to Tasha but largely ignored the infamous tweeter. However, any response is a good response in the eyes of Tasha. Initially, Tasha tried to drag Redd’s BET Awards outfit. Redd simply shot Tasha down by telling her to stay in her lane. In response to this, Tasha did the most hardcore thing you can do in an internet beef – complain about the person to their mom. Except, it seems that the conversation didn’t go very well for Tasha, who subsequently conceded defeat in the beef.

“I just had a mother to mother convo with #SexyRedd’s mother. It was very cordial, respectful, and we were in our grown woman energy,” Tasha’s response began. “Now I don’t do chirren with smart as$ mouths, & she understood that, but I understand when it’s time to be grown and exit a convo. I’ve taken down the posts. #streamskeeyee.” Only time will tell if Tasha has actually learned anything from this latest internet beef. Who do you think Tasha will recklessly go after next? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest internet drama here at HotNewHipHop.

