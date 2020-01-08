injured
- MusicDrake On Crutches After Rolling His Ankle On VacationDrizzy explained what happened during a livestream that he had to do sitting down. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHarry Styles Hit In The Face With An Object During ShowHarry Styles was clearly in pain after being struck in the eye.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeSouth Carolina Mall Shooting Leaves At Least 12 Injured & 10 Shot: ReportPolice have shared that “at least three” people were spotted carrying firearms inside Columbiana Centre Mall this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipKodak Black Allegedly Shot At Justin Bieber's Afterparty, Rapper Received Non-Life-Threatening InjuriesYak, Lil Baby, and Gunna were standing outside The Nice Guy in LA when a fight broke out.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesBarry Keoghan Hospitalized With Facial Injuries After Being Assaulted In IrelandBarry Keoghan was hospitalized after being assaulted in Ireland, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Westbrook's Status Remains Uncertain Prior To Game 3Westbrook's ankle injury could keep him out of the lineup tonight.By Alexander Cole
- Antics6ix9ine Trolls Lil Reese With "Help Reese Buy A Car" GoFundMe6ix9ine continued to troll Lil Reese following the shooting in Chicago, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Defeats Billy Joe Saunders Thanks To Eye-Socket InjuryBilly Joe Saunders had to go to the hospital after a vicious punch from Canelo Alvarez.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaMelo Ball's Wrist Injury Shocks & Disappoints FansLaMelo Ball was having an incredible rookie campaign.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTexas Pastor Draws Gun On Looter In Church But Gets Killed: ReportThe shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeShooting At Music Video Set Leaves 1 Dead & 5 Injured: ReportThere are no current suspects. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeMassive Earthquake In Turkey Leaves Dozens Dead, Hundreds Injured: ReportPrayers up for Turkey & Greece.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsBam Adebayo's Game 2 Status UpdatedBam Adebayo has been a key player for the Heat this season.By Alexander Cole
- Crime1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting At Breonna Taylor ProtestOne protester is dead and another is injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd in Louisville, Kentucky.By Cole Blake
- MusicHip-Hop Legend Eric B.’s Daughter Seriously Injured In Car Accident: ReportEric B’s daughter is in critical condition after suffering severe neck and spine fractures in a car crash this weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeKandi Burruss Addresses Shooting At Her RestaurantKandi Burruss addressed the recent shooting that took place at her Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang, on Friday with a heartfelt message to all those affected.By Lynn S.
- CrimeGunman Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured After San Antonio Concert ShootingRIP to the victims. By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis' Injury Status Updated Following Awkward Fall: ReportLakers fans were scared after last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Suffers Bruised Tailbone During Lakers Win: DetailsThe Lakers had a nightmare scenario last night.By Alexander Cole