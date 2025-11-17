Streamer Cuffem planned to have an exciting night to remember over the weekend. However, his evening was sadly over sooner than he would have liked it to be. The content creator was in attendance at Playboi Carti's Antagonist 2.0 tour stop in Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena.

He was joined by friends Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks at the November 16 performance. In a video caught by No Jumper, Cuffem was simply vibing out and enjoying the music when suddenly he fell over a railing behind him.

According to Sportskeeda, Ross took the spill with the Alabama native, but the latter was the one who received the worst of it. In a separate clip from Cuffem's Kick stream, Ross fills the viewers in.

"Unfortunate as f*ck, I'll be real, man. We'll keep you guys updated with Cuffem. I'ma be in the hospital with him until at least I get an update. I'm not leaving his side, bro. You know what I mean? I know it's super unfortunate, and I know you guys loved the stream and sh*t, but, hey, bro, when it comes to health, when it comes to my boys, when it comes to physical health, I'ma stand by his side. I don't give a f*ck, bro."

Akademiks interjects to ask if it's really bad. Sadly, it is. "It's pretty bad," Ross answers. "He might need surgery because, listen, his head is cut open right now. It's cut open. It's blood everywhere. He's going to be okay. He's going to get through this sh*t... So, prayers for Cuffem. We'll keep you guys posted."

As of yet, that's all we can say on the situation. While Ross does say that Cuffem sustained a head injury, we can't be for certain until he speaks out. That's of course if he chooses to.

Our best wishes are with the streamer, though, as he recovers.