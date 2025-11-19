Adin Ross says that the venue where Cuffem suffered a serious injury, earlier this week, will be facing a lawsuit over the incident. The two streamers were both in attendance at Playboi Carti's Antagonist 2.0 tour stop at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida when a railing gave out. Cuffem ended up falling from an elevated area and needing to be rushed to the hospital.

Addressing the incident during a recent livestream, Ross began by labeling the situation a "serious matter" due to the outcome, noting that it could have been even worse. "You're not gonna hear the end of this. That's all I'm saying. My brother Cuffem, as he heals and as he goes through the process, he's gonna be okay in the long run, but I promise you this isn't the end. You're gonna hear a lot more about this. So, let's get to work. Let's figure some stuff out," he said.

Cuffem's Injury

Adin Ross previously provided an update on how Cuffem was doing while speaking with DJ Akademiks after the show. "Unfortunate as f*ck, I'll be real, man. We'll keep you guys updated with Cuffem. I'ma be in the hospital with him until at least I get an update. I'm not leaving his side, bro. You know what I mean? I know it's super unfortunate, and I know you guys loved the stream and sh*t, but, hey, bro, when it comes to health, when it comes to my boys, when it comes to physical health, I'ma stand by his side. I don't give a f*ck, bro," he said at the time.

He added: "It's pretty bad. He might need surgery because, listen, his head is cut open right now. It's cut open. It's blood everywhere. He's going to be okay. He's going to get through this sh*t... So, prayers for Cuffem. We'll keep you guys posted."