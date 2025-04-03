Adin Ross Alleges He Left Playboi Carti Stranded For 10 Hours After Taking His Private Jet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1041 Views
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Playboi Carti performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
This was allegedly after Playboi Carti and Adin Ross' disastrous stream, which Carti ditched after a few minutes with a big bag from Kick.

Adin Ross has a bone to pick with various rappers out there, but no beef is more infamous or obvious than his feud with Playboi Carti. He recently addressed the matter again during his recent livestream, which hosted Rubi Rose and BenDaDonn, and doesn't seem any more forgiving of the MC. Specifically, the controversial streamer spoke on the aftermath of their livestream attempt back during the tail end of 2023, which was around the same time Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign rolled out their VULTURES albums via a series of concerts. It's ironic to look back at that situation considering the current Ye and Carti beef, but let's take things one feud at a time.

"He left me three times, just making his mind up," Adin Ross said of the Playboi Carti situation. "The manager, such a mean person, her name is... Bro, she's like, 'You better give us that jet.' I said, 'F**k no, you're not getting on my jet.' I took that jet and I went back to Miami. So that was it. So he was stranded at the airport for, like, ten hours. Well, he wanted to be f***ing weird, so...

Playboi Carti Adin Ross Stream

"You know, I even tried now even, like, being cool about it and stuff like that," Adin Ross continued concerning Playboi Carti. "[...] Me and Carti had phone calls for five days straight. He's being normal as f**k. Talking up a storm. 'I want to do this, I want to stream music. Adin, I want to play this, I want to play that.' I went to Kick – it was never $2 million. He made he lie about it to be 'cool.' It was $500K he agreed to. I went to Kick, they gave me the entire $500K. He only got half the bag. I had it in two bags in case some shady s**t happened. He got 250,000 dollars. So he stole from Kick. But Kick was happy because they went number one. And that s**t went just so big, exactly."

For those unaware, King Vamp joined Adin Ross' stream after a VULTURES listening party for just a few minutes before ditching. As for Playboi Carti's beef with Kanye West, the latter is warning others of his alleged snake moves, whereas the former is just trying not to give Ye the satisfaction beyond a simple "STFU."

