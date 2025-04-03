Kanye West Warns ASAP Rocky That Playboi Carti Could Treat Him The Same Way He Did Ye

Kanye West is still playing in the mud, making disrespectful and unfounded remarks about the likes of Kim Kardashian, her family, and many other individuals and rappers in his orbit. Of course, that's on top of the antisemitism, white supremacy, and other forms of bigotry fully on display in his quest to hurt everyone around him. One situation that kind of sums everything up is Ye's beef with Playboi Carti, who recently rapped about SKIMS, allegedly left him off MUSIC, and reached out to Kim to get vocals from her and Kanye's daughter, North West. In addition, the Chicago artist posited a hypothetical scenario involving ASAP Rocky and Rihanna in order to explain his grievances in a new social media video.

"[The] Carti situation: picture this," Kanye West remarked concerning Playboi Carti, then explaining his hypothetical comparison to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. "Imagine he leave Rocky off the album. But it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced. And they were basically public enemies. And then Carti raps about Fenty, and then calls Rihanna or Internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky's kid on a song the next week. Yo, Bari, what you doing?" It's unclear exactly why he brought A$AP Bari up, but that's not a surprising random callout. After all, this is Ye we're talking about.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

For those unaware, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky are a textbook duo, as the former signed to the latter's AWGE imprint under Interscope. MUSIC dropped under the label, and we can assume that Rocky's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb will follow suit soon enough... After a similarly grueling wait. With this in mind, we don't expect the Harlem creative or the Atlanta artist to turn their backs on each other, even if they might not speak on the Ye beef publicly in the future.