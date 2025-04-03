Kanye West Warns ASAP Rocky That Playboi Carti Could Treat Him The Same Way He Did Ye

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1356 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Warns ASAP Rocky Playboi Carti Hip Hop News
February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West blasted Playboi Carti for leaving him off "MUSIC" and reaching out to Kim Kardashian, drawing parallels to ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

Kanye West is still playing in the mud, making disrespectful and unfounded remarks about the likes of Kim Kardashian, her family, and many other individuals and rappers in his orbit. Of course, that's on top of the antisemitism, white supremacy, and other forms of bigotry fully on display in his quest to hurt everyone around him. One situation that kind of sums everything up is Ye's beef with Playboi Carti, who recently rapped about SKIMS, allegedly left him off MUSIC, and reached out to Kim to get vocals from her and Kanye's daughter, North West. In addition, the Chicago artist posited a hypothetical scenario involving ASAP Rocky and Rihanna in order to explain his grievances in a new social media video.

"[The] Carti situation: picture this," Kanye West remarked concerning Playboi Carti, then explaining his hypothetical comparison to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. "Imagine he leave Rocky off the album. But it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced. And they were basically public enemies. And then Carti raps about Fenty, and then calls Rihanna or Internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky's kid on a song the next week. Yo, Bari, what you doing?" It's unclear exactly why he brought A$AP Bari up, but that's not a surprising random callout. After all, this is Ye we're talking about.

Read More: Kanye West’s Interview With DJ Akademiks Is His Clearest Attempt To Sink Hip-Hop To His Level

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

For those unaware, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky are a textbook duo, as the former signed to the latter's AWGE imprint under Interscope. MUSIC dropped under the label, and we can assume that Rocky's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb will follow suit soon enough... After a similarly grueling wait. With this in mind, we don't expect the Harlem creative or the Atlanta artist to turn their backs on each other, even if they might not speak on the Ye beef publicly in the future.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are also cool, so this is a complex dynamic to witness. We imagine that Ye will also go at Rocky if he sides with Carti, and all the while, they and everyone else are just exploitable pawns on a dangerous chessboard to Kanye.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 9.5K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud 1015
playboi carti & kanye Music Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained 7.0K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Music Kanye West Pledges To “Legally Burn” Playboi Carti in a “Gas Chamber” 3.1K