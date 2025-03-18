Kanye West Shows Love To ASAP Rocky & Kodak Black As Criticism Of Other Rappers Continues

Kanye West had already called out Tyler, the Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, Iggy Azealia, and more in fiery posts.

Kanye West showed love for both ASAP Rocky and Kodak Black on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon. Among a myriad of controversial posts, West wrote, “I LOVE ROCKY,” and “I LOVE KODAK,” before following up with “RAPPERS JUST LIKE JEWS. AS A WHOLE THEY BE DOING BITCH SH*T BUT THERE’S A FEW I STILL F*CK WITH.” The praise comes after he called out Future, Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti, and several other artists over the past 24 hours.

In one lengthy post, Kanye West explained why he’s so upset with those with whom he used to collaborate. “NOBODY GET A PASS. I WAS A PART OF SO MANY OF THESE N****S SUCCESS AND A LOT OF N****S LET THE JEWS CONTROL THEM,” he wrote. “PUSHA TALKING ABOUT HE DONT AGREE WITH MY POLITICAL OPINIONS. BRO I HATE ALL THESE N****S. THATBIVE SAT AND CHOPPED SOMGS FOR TY AINT HAVE TO USE THE TERM HATE SPEECH. EVERY N***A IN THE INDUSTRY IS A SLAVE TO THIS F*GGOT ASS JEWISH INDUSTRY. EVERRRYYYYY ONE. DO YOUR F*CKING DISS SONGS OR PULL UP.”

Kanye West's Twitter Rants

As for what he's been saying about other artists, Kanye West argued that Tyler, the Creator doesn't have any memorable songs. "THIS N***A HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG," Ye wrote. "HES LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE." In more posts, he called out Future and Metro Boomin for ghosting him after they discussed doing a remix of their Kendrick Lamar collaboration, "Like That."

The drama comes as Kanye West is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Bully. The project will be dropping on June 15 in honor of his daughter North's birthday. He has also said the title takes inspiration from his son, Saint.

