Kanye West Claims Tyler, The Creator Still "Loves" Him After Twitter Rant

Kanye West is one of the most unpredictable artists of all time. It's truly anybody's guess as to what he will say and who he will target. He's changed his mind about Drake and Kendrick Lamar more times than they've dropped albums. West has always had a soft spot for Tyler, The Creator, though. The rapper got on Instagram to show love to Tyler after the Odd Future founder like his post about A$AP Rocky. Kanye West and Tyler have a common friend in Rocky, and the admiration seems to go both ways.
Kanye West posted an image of his A$AP Rocky post, noting that Tyler liked it. "My daughter's second favorite artist still loves me," he wrote in the caption. "As rappers we all one big family." West's claim led many fans to infer that he was his daughter's favorite rapper, which should surprise absolutely no one. He made it clear that he appreciated Tyler, The Creator's support, however, given how many celebrities have distanced themselves from him in the past couple weeks. "I'm that n**ga that still shows out even when there's white people around," he added.
Are Kanye West And Tyler, The Creator Friends?
Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator have collaborated multiple times over the last decade. The former appeared on Tyler's albums Cherry Bomb (2015) and IGOR (2019). West played the song "Late" during a recent concert in North Korea, stating that it was one of Tyler's personal favorites. He even dedicated the song to the Odd Future founder. Tyler has also paid homage to West in song. He reworked Kanye West's production for the 2023 cut "Heaven to Me" and rapped over "Freestyle 4," which initially appeared on West's The Life of Pablo (2016).
There has some speculation that Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator have had a falling out. The latter quickly debunked this theory, however, during a 2023 Rap Radar interview. When asked whether lyrics on the song "Stuntman" were intended to diss West, Tyler set the record straight. I would never diss—like, no, I love that n***a," Tyler asserted. "And that is not about him. It’s actually about the rest of the world." These two remain friendly. North West's Tyler fandom certainly doesn't hurt.