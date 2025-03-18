Kanye West Argues Tyler The Creator Has No Memorable Songs In Fiery Post

Kanye West went off on Tyler, The Creator in one of his posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. In doing so, he accused the rapper of stealing his style for his last album, Chromakopia, and having no memorable songs. "THIS N***A HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG," Ye wrote. "HES LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE."

The vitriolic post sparked plenty of defense for Tyler from fans on social media. "Tyler The Creator might low key be the best Artist the West Coast has to offer. This is super unpopular opinion especially how the climate is. But Tyler is way better than Kendrick in every way possible at that. There’s nothing that Kendrick does that I can say is better than Tyler," one user argued on X. Another brought up Tyler's 2019 track, "Earfquake." They wrote: "Sometimes you have to just let people say what they want. Kanye’s opinion is his own. Tyler Rhe Creator made Earthquake though if that’s not a memorable song sheesh the Bar is outrageously High."

Are Kanye West & Tyler The Creator Beefing?

Kanye West's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) makes it appear that he and Tyler The Creator are currently feuding. Despite the current state of their relationship, the two had been close for a number of years. As recently as last October, Tyler described West as the "CEO/Executive Producer" of his album, Chromakopia. It appears things took a turn after West began expressing his support for Nazis and Adolf Hitler in February. At some point that month, Tyler unfollowed him on social media, which West caught wind of and replied, "GAY," as Kurrco took note of the move.