Kanye West Labels Cardi B "Used" Amid His Explosive Twitter Rant On Rappers

BY Zachary Horvath
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
No one has been safe from Kanye West during this fiery rage, even someone like Cardi B, who has barely any connection to him.

If you have even been in the same room as Kanye West at some point, you may be a target of his on Twitter. That's at least how it appears to be during his ongoing hateful tirade. He's been going at a lot of his former frequent collaborators such Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, Playboi Carti, and more. For example, he went after Pluto and Metro for allegedly ghosting him about doing a "Like That" remix. "THESE N****S CALLED ME TO GET ON THE LIKE THAT REMIX AND THEN AFTER I MENTIONED LUCIAN GRANGE THEY DIDNT PICK UP MY CALL OR PUT THE SONG ON DSPs."

As for Tyler, he trashed his discography, claiming he's got no classic songs. "THIS N**** HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG. HES LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE." As for Carti, he's currently not on good terms with the MUSIC creator after asking for Kim Kardashian's permission to get a song with North West. "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER." I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Kanye West Twitter Rant
kanye west
Image via Kanye West's X account
kanye west
Image via Kanye West's X account

Kanye West continued, "I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS." He's also been unleashing on Iggy Azalea to try and get back at Carti, trying to get lyrics from her son Onyx. While it's not surprising per se that he's targeting someone random like the Australian rapper, it makes you wonder how his mind operates.

We are asking that question because we want to know why Kanye West is going after Cardi B too. He started his rant about her by talking about which femcee replaced each other. "CARDI B REPLACED NICKI MINAJ MEG THE STALLION REPLACED CARDI B," he said. "DOJA CAT REPLACED MEG THE STALLION DOECHII REPLACED DOJA CAT AFTER DOJA STARTED POPPING THIS NAZI SH*T FUNNY HOW SIMILAR DOJA AND DOECHII’S NAMES ARE." However, Ye didn't stop there. He then went on to call the Bronx rapper "used," suggesting that she's going to be completely forgotten in the next "10 YEARS." It's worth noting that these superstars have one song together in "Hot Sh*t," which dropped in 2022. Outside of that, they don't really share anything in common. Overall, this entire rant makes no sense, but for Ye, maybe this was his intention.

