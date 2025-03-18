Kanye West Labels Cardi B "Used" Amid His Explosive Twitter Rant On Rappers

If you have even been in the same room as Kanye West at some point, you may be a target of his on Twitter. That's at least how it appears to be during his ongoing hateful tirade. He's been going at a lot of his former frequent collaborators such Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, Playboi Carti, and more. For example, he went after Pluto and Metro for allegedly ghosting him about doing a "Like That" remix. "THESE N****S CALLED ME TO GET ON THE LIKE THAT REMIX AND THEN AFTER I MENTIONED LUCIAN GRANGE THEY DIDNT PICK UP MY CALL OR PUT THE SONG ON DSPs."

As for Tyler, he trashed his discography, claiming he's got no classic songs. "THIS N**** HAS NEVER MADE A MEMORABLE SONG. HES LIKE IF AN ARTIST CHECKED EVERY BOX OTHER THAN HAVING ANY GOOD VERSES OR SONGS AND HIS LAST ALBUM RIPPED OFF MY WHOLE LANGUAGE." As for Carti, he's currently not on good terms with the MUSIC creator after asking for Kim Kardashian's permission to get a song with North West. "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER." I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Kanye West Twitter Rant

Image via Kanye West's X account

Image via Kanye West's X account

He's also been unleashing on Iggy Azalea to try and get back at Carti, trying to get lyrics from her son Onyx. While it's not surprising per se that he's targeting someone random like the Australian rapper, it makes you wonder how his mind operates.