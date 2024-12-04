GloRilla Named Billboard's Top Female Rapper Of 2024, Sparking Social Media Debate

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Glorilla performs on day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GloRilla had a dominant run in 2024.

GloRilla has earned the top spot on Billboard's "The 10 Hottest Female Rappers of 2024" list, sparking debate online as to whether she deserved the placement. In doing so, she beat out Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Doechii, and several more popular artists.

Billboard begins by noting that GloRilla had a bit of a slump in 2023, after her singles “Cha Cha” and “Pop It” failed to pick up much traction. "Instead of giving up, GloRilla made a triumphant comeback and reclaimed her mojo when she struck gold with 'Yeah Glo!' at the top of 2024," the outlet wrote. "The swaggering track zoomed into the top 30 of the Hot 100 and showcased her resiliency as a rapper who refuses to buckle under pressure. Her torrid streak continued with the top 15 Hot 100 record 'Wanna Be' featuring Megan Thee Stallion and the summer hit 'TGIF.'”

GloRilla Performs During Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion during her 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Billboard continued: "Despite being an opener on her rap bestie Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour this past Spring, she has been giving headliner energy, becoming a blockbuster name within months. Everyone felt GloRilla’s momentum, as pop behemoths Rihanna and Taylor Swift applauded her efforts, saluting her as rap’s newest 'IT' girl of the moment. Kamala Harris even phoned her up at the tail-end of her campaign to win over youth voters during her run against Trump."

GloRilla Lands Atop Billboard's Hottest Female Rappers Ranking

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the ranking, fans launched into debate in the comments section. Sexyy Red, who landed at No. 4 on the list, congratulated her in response. "Congratulations @glorillapimp," she wrote, while also posting, "Dangggggggg." Both comments had heart-eye emojis. Check out the full list below.

