GloRilla Claims Fans Fueled JT Feud And That The Two Are "Actually Cool"

GloRilla says the two are on good terms.

GloRilla says that she and JT are on good terms after the two fired off a series of posts on social media at one another, earlier this year. She discussed their relationship during an interview with Ebro Darden on Monday morning, accusing fans of fueling the drama.

"Me and JT are actually cool," Glo revealed. From there, Ebro brought up the idea of fans fueling rumors of a beef where none actually exists. "That's kind of the situation that we had. It was the fans. It was super unnecessary, it was really fueled by the fans. And I see that with other artists. The fans always try," she said. She added that she always tries to steer herself in the opposite direction when she notices fans starting to craft a narrative on social media.

GloRilla Opens For Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin on Thursday, June 13, 2024. © Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to the interview, Glo made headlines for endorsing Kamala Harris at a rally in Milwaukee over the weekend. She performed her hit song, "TGIF," and encouraged fans to get out and vote for the Vice President in the election on Tuesday. Cardi B also made an appearance at the event, giving a speech in support of the Democratic candidate.

GloRilla Speaks With Ebro Darden