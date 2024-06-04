GloRilla Surprises Fans By Pulling Off Her Wig While Playing Guitar To Close A Show

It's yet another memorable moment from her tour with Megan Thee Stallion.

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's arena tour has been in the news since before it even got underway. The announcement of the Hot Girl Summer tour divided fans as they tried to determine whether Megan was the caliber of artist to go on a stadium tour. That was seemingly answered pretty quickly when she sold out more than a dozen stadiums before the tour itself even started. Since then, the duo have made waves to nearly every single stop they've made on the entire tour so far.

During a recent show, GloRilla chose to end her performance off in particularly dramatic fashion. A video of the grand finale is making the rounds online right now and many fans aren't sure what to make of it. In the clip she's "playing" a guitar on stage and really getting into it. Then all of a sudden she pulls off her wig and throws it to the side sparking an eruption from the crowd. "Us being the new adults is so unserious bro 😂😂😂😂" one of the top comments on a post of the video on Instagram reads. "The new adults don’t take sh*t serious 😂😂😂" another comment agrees. Check out the video and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

GloRilla Ends Her Show With A Bang

Last month, Cardi B joined Meg and Glo on stage for a team-up of female MCs that fans aren't likely to forget any time soon. The trio announced the "Wanna Be" remix with Cardi which eventually dropped over the weekend. Cardi used her verse on the song to take direct shots at BIA. The bars sparked a full-on beef after weeks of supposed bad feelings between the pair bubbling under.