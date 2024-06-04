GloRilla Surprises Fans By Pulling Off Her Wig While Playing Guitar To Close A Show

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: GloRilla performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
It's yet another memorable moment from her tour with Megan Thee Stallion.

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's arena tour has been in the news since before it even got underway. The announcement of the Hot Girl Summer tour divided fans as they tried to determine whether Megan was the caliber of artist to go on a stadium tour. That was seemingly answered pretty quickly when she sold out more than a dozen stadiums before the tour itself even started. Since then, the duo have made waves to nearly every single stop they've made on the entire tour so far.

During a recent show, GloRilla chose to end her performance off in particularly dramatic fashion. A video of the grand finale is making the rounds online right now and many fans aren't sure what to make of it. In the clip she's "playing" a guitar on stage and really getting into it. Then all of a sudden she pulls off her wig and throws it to the side sparking an eruption from the crowd. "Us being the new adults is so unserious bro 😂😂😂😂" one of the top comments on a post of the video on Instagram reads. "The new adults don’t take sh*t serious 😂😂😂" another comment agrees. Check out the video and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

GloRilla Ends Her Show With A Bang

Last month, Cardi B joined Meg and Glo on stage for a team-up of female MCs that fans aren't likely to forget any time soon. The trio announced the "Wanna Be" remix with Cardi which eventually dropped over the weekend. Cardi used her verse on the song to take direct shots at BIA. The bars sparked a full-on beef after weeks of supposed bad feelings between the pair bubbling under.

What do you think of GloRilla pulling her wig off while playing guitar to close a recent performance on her Hot Girl Summer tour? What do you think has been the most memorable moment of her stadium tour with Megan Thee Stallion so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

