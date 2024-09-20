GloRilla Absolutely Rattles The Trunk With New Single "HOLLON"

She's got another hit on her hands.

GloRilla commands attention. No matter if the song is hers, or is she's just dropping a sixteen on another artist's track. She is instantly recognizable, and she knows how to pop on instrumentals that would body anybody else. "HOLLON" is a prime example. The rapper's new single has an absolutely monstrous beat with rattling hi hats and a propulsive horn sample running throughout. The instrumental boasts a sample of the Southern classic "Hold on Ho" by DJ Unk, and GloRilla does an excellent job of keeping the spirit of the original alive while adding her own spin.

An analysis of lyrics would be a waste of time. GloRilla is talking trash and flexing on her haters. What else would you want her to do? She does it well, and it sounds ridiculously catchy as she does it. "Ho, you must not know what you just started. Me and my b**ches go gnarly," she raps. "Give a f*ck about this party. We gon' step on sh*t regardless." Not the most exciting bars to read, but GloRilla says them with conviction, and that Unk sample goes a long way in selling the memorability of "HOLLON." You'll enjoy it.

GloRilla Drops Another Sample Heavy Banger

