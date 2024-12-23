GloRilla Spreads Some Holiday Cheer Donating $25k To Her High School

GloRilla drops a bag off to her old High School.

GloRilla is proving that success shines brightest when it uplifts others. On December 18, the Glorious creator returned to her alma mater, Melrose High School in Memphis' Orange Mound neighborhood, with a generous $25,000 donation. Her gift will fund the creation of the Gloria H. Woods Media Center, a state-of-the-art facility named after her real name—a tribute that marks a full-circle moment for the rapper who once walked those same halls. The $25,000 donation will support several transformative projects. A portion will be used to redesign the library into a collaborative space with modern, comfortable seating and allergen-free carpets.

During her visit, GloRilla reflected on her time as a student and the significance of giving back to her roots. “To be able to create something I wished for growing up warms my heart,” she told the students, who received the news as an early Christmas gift. Her investment in Melrose High isn’t just financial—it’s a commitment to fostering education, creativity, and opportunity for future generations.

GloRilla Drops A Donation Bag At Her Old High School During The Holidays

Another share will upgrade learning software, providing students with cutting-edge tools for research and productivity. The funds will also launch the GloRilla Mentorship Program, offering personal development opportunities, including field trips and direct video chats with GloRilla herself. Practical support is also in the mix, with $2,500 allocated to the Melrose Clothes Closet, ensuring students in need have access to essentials like toiletries and clothing. Another $2,500 will strengthen family-school ties through the Office of Family Engagement, fostering deeper community connections.