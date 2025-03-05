Lil Baby And GloRilla Link Up For Party Ready Music Video "Redbone"

Lil Baby "Wham" Pop Up Performance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Lil Baby performs onstage during "Wham" Pop Up Performance on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Lil Baby continues the rollout for his latest album "WHAM" by giving fans visuals to one of its most beloved songs.

Lil Baby knows what the fans what. He delivered one of the most relentless albums of his career with WHAM, and despite some tepid critical reception, the album has continued to perform well. So well, in fact, that Baby is continuing to roll out videos for it. The rapper originally planned to follow WHAM up right away, but he has decided to put Dominique on the back burner and focus on the fan favorites on WHAM. "Redbone" definitely fits the bill. Lil Baby teams up with GloRilla for a song and that feels very well suited to summertime.

"Redbone" has a splashy, synthy trap instrumental. It sounds right at home with the rest of the album. The music video, though, helps sell the summer vibes. Lil Baby can be seen walking around a mansion with various women partying around him. He's shirtless, they're in bikinis, you know the vibe. It actually boosts the energy level of the song to see it accompanied by the visuals, which is what all good videos should do. Baby does his thing before handing it over to GloRilla for a memorable 16. Glo was not on the set during the rest of the video, but her scenes help to give the video some variety.

Was Lil Baby Recently Arrested?

Lil Baby and GloRilla post up against a black background with a neon red light blasting them from above. There's some fun editing going on, as the same neon light is then applied to the aforementioned women in the mansion. It's a classic video trick, especially when the guest feature has just as much going on as the main artist. Lil Baby and GloRilla are two of the most popular rappers in their respective fields, so it's easy to envision "Redbone" getting lots of spins and views as the weather gets hotter.

"Redbone" also marks the first Baby video since the bizarre arrest rumor about hit spread online. The rapper was criticized by Atlanta PD for indirectly causing the deaths of two teens in 2024. A few days later, rumors spread that the rapper was in federal custody. Lil Baby hopped on IG to clarify that he was safe, sound, and most importantly, free. "Thanks for all the concerns," the rapper stated. "Please don't be misinformed by fake news!!"

