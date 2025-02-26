Lil Baby Blamed For Murder Of Two Teenagers By Atlanta Police

Lil Baby found himself the target of the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday. The rapper was not mentioned by name, by the description doled out by the police matched Baby. They claimed the deaths of two teenagers, Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, were the result of circumstances that were put in motion by the rapper. Atlanta PD doesn't position the rapper as some mastermind. Rather, they blamed his "cowardly" actions and carelessness.

"Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults," Major Ralph Woolfolk stated. "And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been. Channel 2 Action News, the network that aired Atlanta PD's press conference, confirmed that Lil Baby was the Atlanta rapper in question. The statement didn't stop there, though. Major Woolfolk said Atlanta PD will do everything in their power to hold Baby accountable for his actions. "This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable," he asserted. Atlanta PD has since issued a $50,000 reward for info on the shooting.

What Happened During Lil Baby's Video Shoot?

The shooting in question took place in May 2024. Baby was filming a video near Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta. Police arrived to find three people shot, including the aforementioned teenagers. A subsequent statement by the police department confirmed that the shooting did in fact take place during the production of Baby's music video. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident occurred during a video shoot," the statement asserted. "Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."