Lil Baby Hilariously Reacts To TikTok Restoring Services After "Pressure" From The United States

Syndication: Desert Sun
Lil Baby performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. Coachella Friday Week Two 43. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Is Baby mad at TikTok, its users, or the government?

Lil Baby, like many other rappers and online users, seems at least a little bit puzzled at how TikTok restored its services mere hours after its ban in the United States took effect. "Tik tok came right back ,, yall ready to fold under pressure [facepalm emoji]," he tweeted, although it's not entirely clear who he's actually mad at in this situation or who is "folding." Is it the users that thought the social media platform would be gone forever in the U.S., the government actors that made the ban happen, the service itself, or something else that we don't understand? Either way, we're sure that this saga will not be over for a while.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," the platform stated. "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

Lil Baby Reacts To TikTok Being Back

Elsewhere, Lil Baby recently reflected on how he actually dislikes his 2022 album It's Only Me, which many fans agree with. "I didn’t even want to put It’s Only Me out at the time, because I wasn’t ready," he told Complex about label pressures and a lack of real connection to the material he created. "I wasn’t in [the right] headspace. Those were songs I was just making, but it was nothing that I really loved, and nothing I even really liked."

With that perspective in mind, is it possible that Lil Baby feels the same about TikTok and is now confused about its return? That's an absurd reach on our behalf, but these days, there are a lot of conflicting sentiments about the social media platform and this ban. We'll see how the near future shapes up when it comes to guidelines, its sale to a U.S. company, and other important factors that rappers will react to.

