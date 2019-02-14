online
- MusicMultiple Songs From Lil Uzi Vert's "Barter 16" Leak OnlineLet's hope that this doesn't cancel the release of the highly anticipated tape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Keeps Stunning Fans With Weight Loss In Newly Surfaced PictureAre we getting new Gunna soon?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUnreleased Kanye West Song From "808s & Heartbreak" Sessions Surfaces OnlineThe track is titled "I'll Be Alright," and although it's not confirmed that it came from "808s," the autotune and cold beat suggest some heartbreak.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureUniversities May Continue Online Until 2021 Because Of COVID-19By Emani Bell
- FoodWaffle House Started Selling Their Mix Online, Already Sold OutEverybody wanted quarantine waffles, apparently.By Rose Lilah
- MusicJoel Osteen Reveals Kanye, Mariah, & Tyler Perry's Plans For Easter ServiceJoel Osteen spoke more in-depth about the plans that Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry have for his virtual Easter service.By Lynn S.
- MusicSummer Walker Claps Back At Trolls Who Claim She Doesn't ShowerLeave the gyal alone. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDemi Lovato Fans Show Love & Support After Nude Images Leak OnlineDemi Lovato doesn't deserve this. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Once Considered "Busting A Car Window" To Become FamousThank goodness that wasn't the case. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyGoogle Chrome Will No Longer Let Websites Know If Users Are Browsing In Incognito ModeGoogle Chrome's changing some privacy settings. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentYoung Instagram Users Are Stressed About Likes: "Under 200 Likes, I Just Delete It"Teens are pressured by social media likes. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner's Skin Care Line Accused Of Not Being VeganKylie Skin is under fire yet again. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Slams Troll Who Calls Her "Druggie" & Says Father Would Be "Ashamed"Paris Jackson had time to respond. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna & Tokyo Toni Reconcile In Person After Trading "I Love You's" OnlineBlac Chyna and her mother Tokyo Toni put the final touches on "mother-daughter" reconciliation with the press in sight.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Petition To Remake Season 8 Is Getting Uglier By The Minute"Game Of Thrones'" almost ubiquitous fanbase is divided. Over 800,000 sign petition to have Season 8 remade in full.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Releases Special Edition Crocs, They Sell Out Within 24 HoursWho's to say Post Malone isn't setting a new benchmark for Hypebeast culture with his numerous Croc collabs.By Devin Ch
- GamingApex Legends To Receive "Mobile Version" According To EAApex Legends is looking towards mobile gamers to keep their momentum going.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce's "Homecoming" Netflix Special Leaves Fans Inspired, In Tears & In AweBeyonce did a number on her fans with her new documentary. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSoulja Boy Fans Still Haven't Received Their SouljaWatches & Other ElectronicsSoulja Boy, we have a problem.By Chantilly Post
- GamingNinja Reportedly Earned $1 Million For Promoting "Apex Legends"Ninja reportedly gets the ball rolling on seven-figure endorsement packages.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Jackson Credited His Longtime Bodyguard With Subbing In As "His Father"The letter MJ penned thanking his bodyguard is currently up for auction.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Delivers One-Time-Only "Astroworld" Merch Collection Via LA RetailerTravis Scott is running merch tables at an incredible turnover rate.By Devin Ch